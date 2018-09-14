Fans of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" can rejoice because Spamalot is coming to Stifel Theatre April 11!
Tickets to the popular musical will go on sale at 10 a.m. September 21. Prices start at $32.00.
This musical comedy is "lovingly ripped off" from the film classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Monty Python's Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and their quest for the Holy Grail.
Tickets can be purchased at the Stifel Theatre Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. For groups of 10+, call 314-499-7676.
For more information go to the Stifel Theatre website.
