ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 got a behind-the-scenes look at how the team at Forest Park makes sure the flowers are always blooming.
The crews are currently planting the spring flowers during fall.
This fall, they're planting more than 70,000 bulbs in sixteen different spots throughout the park.
"We get to put these simple bulbs into the ground, don't look like much, nice little papery coating, tiny root, come springtime, they will develop into beautiful yellow flowers,” said Hilary Sears, a horticulturist with Forest Park Forever.
Over near the visitor center, News 4 saw more team members and volunteers planting tulip bulbs.
"Part of their life cycle is to go through winter cold in the ground, grow, establish themselves while underground, don't see any growth, it's happening but growing underground,” explained horticulture superintendent with Forest Park Forever, Roman Fox.
He says there's a precise method to this planting madness and its planned months in advance. They also always prepare for a few pesky problems.
"We do have to worry about rabbits, squirrels a problem for us, try to pluck at bulbs see what's growing underground," said Fox.
So when should visitors keep an eye out for stunning flower displays, such as these near Art Hill, the Boathouse, World's Fair Pavillion and the visitor center?
"Here in St. Louis, start to see early signs of bulbs in March, so just a matter of months till spring arrives."
