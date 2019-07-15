CHICAGO (AP) — The father of a pregnant Chicago postal worker says police have hit a "brick wall," and he's urging the public to share any information about his daughter's disappearance last fall.
Kierra Coles had called in sick last Oct. 2, but she was last seen that day wearing her U.S. Postal Service uniform.
Read: $46K Reward for missing pregnant postal worker
WBBM-TV says Coles' family and the Postal Service are offering more than $46,000 in rewards for information that reveals her whereabouts. Police suspect the 27-year-old was the victim of foul play. Her phone and purse were inside her car in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.
Her father, Joseph Coles, says he doesn't have "any new updates." Anyone with information is urged to call police at (312) 747-8274.
