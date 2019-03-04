ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you are a Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District customer, your monthly bills may rise in the near future.
Company officials have sent a rate increase proposal to its independent rate commission. The proposal has four yearly rate increases of just over 3-percent starting in July of 2020.
MSD says the average customer should expect to see a monthly bill increase of $8 if the proposal is approved.
Over the next few months, the rate commission will review the proposal and hold public hearings for customers to come and give their input.
