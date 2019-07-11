FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police say a baby exposed to an opioid was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night.
Detectives observed the vehicle carrying the child enter Christian Northwest Hospital at a high rate of speed around 8 p.m.
The 8-month-old baby was exposed to an opioid on the 12300 block of Rocket Drive in Florissant.
The baby is still at the hospital and is receiving life-saving treatment, police say.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating this incident. No arrests have been made at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.