ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Amber Alert was issued just before 11 a.m. Friday after a 6-month-old was reported kidnapped by an unknown suspect. The child has since been found safe.
Police said 6-month-old Jaylon Hunter was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle at a residence when an unknown suspect stole the car.
The car was last seen driving eastbound on Chambers from Westdell.
St. Ann police told News 4 that Jaylon's guardian was warming up the car when the suspect stole the vehicle. The suspect drove the car to Ferguson, where the car was abandoned at the intersection of Windward Ct. and Glen Owen Drive with Jaylon inside.
Around 11:10 a.m. St. Ann police confirmed the child had been found safe. Police confirm the child is okay and unharmed after the incident.
The suspect is not in custody, according to police.
News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
