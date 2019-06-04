CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after an infant was found dead in a car in Calverton Park Sunday.
Police said the infant was found in a vehicle on the 100 block of Anistasia Drive about 5:00 p.m. According to authorities, the 11-month-old was in the hot car for about 16 hours.
No one is currently in custody but police said they have spoken with two persons of interest.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is known.
