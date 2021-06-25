ST. LOUIS CONTY (KMOV.com) – A month-long ramp and road closure will impact drivers who use I-270 and Dunn Road near West Florissant starting Saturday morning.
At 6 a.m. on June 26, MoDOT will close the westbound I-270 exit ramp to West Florissant Avenue. Northbound Dunn Road at West Florissant will also be closed.
To detour around the closure, drivers on westbound I-270 should exit at New Halls Ferry to either outer road Pershall or Dunn Road to get to West Florissant Avenue. All Dunn Road traffic will be directed to Waterford Drive to Parker Road to New Halls Ferry Road.
The closure is part of the I-270 North Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.