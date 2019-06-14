MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A traffic stop in Illinois led to the seizure of more than 100 pounds of cannabis and mushrooms on Wednesday, police say.
The Illinois Police Department said a traffic stop in McLean County resulted in the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of 143 pounds of cannabis, 14 pounds of mushrooms and nine pounds of cannabis wax.
Police said the state trooper saw indicators of possible criminal activity when a canine alerted to the odor of the drugs in the sports utility vehicle.
Police said 36-year-old Amber Widner of Montana was arrested for controlled substance trafficking. Widner's bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
