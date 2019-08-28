ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Halloween is over 60 days away and haunted houses are preparing for the scares!
Scarefest is looking to hire for their three attractions: The Darkness, Lemp Brewery Hunted House and Creepyworld. In addition to the auditions, Scarefest has a ‘Ghoul School’ where people can learn to scare.
The Darkness will open to visitors on Sept. 13, while Creepyworld will open on Sept. 20 and the Lemp Brewery Haunted House will open on Sept. 27.
Click here for more information or to apply.
