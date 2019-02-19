ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monster Jam fans get ready!
The Motorsport event will be making a pit stop in St. Louis to showcase a variety of unique monster trucks.
Tickets will start at $15 to see the four-wheel entertainment at the Dome at America's Center on March 2-3.
Fans will be able to snap photos with the Monster Jam trucks and grab autographs from the drivers with a Pit Party Early Access or Pity Party pass.
Doors will open for early access from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday but Pit Party pass owners will be allowed to enjoy the fun early at 2:30 p.m. before the event starts at 7 p.m.
For more information, click here.
