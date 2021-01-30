MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- For the last few weeks, Monroe County Health Department officials have been working to vaccinate the elderly population.
They required appointments for the first two clinics they hosted. However, health officials are now changing their plan to better accommodate the at-risk group.
"With this older population and the limited knowledge of the internet and stuff, it doesn't seem to work to do an internet-based registration system," John Wagner said.
Wagner, the Monroe County Health Department administrator, said they're now trying a first-come, first-serve approach.
He said it's a priority for the elderly to be vaccinated as quick as possible, but lack of vaccine doses is making things difficult.
"It's just such limited doses out there for us, and a lot of people feel like it's life or death," Wagner explained.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has allotted 400 COVID-19 vaccine doses, per week, to Monroe County.
With more than 5,000 residents over the age of 65, Wagner said at times, it gets confrontational having to turn people away.
He is also concerned that vaccine distribution won't ramp up like they need it to.
"At 400 doses, it will take us three and a half years to get through the Monroe County population," Wagner continued.
Health department officials said they're concerned they could run out within a few hours, not getting everyone in that 75 years or older age group vaccinated.
However, they say it will happen soon.
"We're gonna stay at the 75 and above until we feel like we've gotten through the majority of the population. So, if you don't get it this time, you might get it next time," Wagner said.
Monroe County Health Department officials also have a message for lawmakers to continue fighting for increased vaccination distribution.
"If the legislators are listening, we need more vaccine. They need to do everything they can, because what we have right now, is not going to work," Wagner explained.
No preregistration is required for Monday's event. The details are as follows:
- From 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., those 80 and older will be vaccinated.
- From 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., those 75 and older will be vaccinated.
- Patients must bring their ID to show proof of age and that they live in Monroe County.
- Officials are encouraging participants to complete a COVID-19 consent form before arriving, but there will be some available at the gate.
- The event is for residents to receive their first COVID-19 shot only
