MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The top health official in Monroe County is frustrated with how little vaccine his county is receiving, a total of just more than 1,500 doses in five weeks.
The Monroe County Fairgrounds have been fitted to become a mass vaccination clinic, but the site sits unused as health officials wait for adequate amounts of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county held its first drive-thru event last week, going through 600 doses in a matter of hours. Tuesday officials with the county health department said they were told they will only receive 400 doses a week for the foreseeable future.
"400 doses a week amounts to almost nothing," said Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner. "It takes us longer to set up our drive-thru clinic than it does to give out the vaccine."
The State of Illinois gives out doses of the vaccine based on a county's population, but Wagner said at the rate of 400 doses a week, it would take several years to vaccinate the population of the area he serves. He said he has the space and volunteers to vaccinate thousands of people a day, if only he could get his hands on the vaccine.
"We've planned, we've practiced, there have been drills. Every health department in the state has done it. Just give us the vaccine to do it," Wagner said. "Stop bringing in other entities and funneling vaccine off to them when they can't possibly do the volume that we're capable of at the health department."
Health officials will hold a mass vaccination event Thursday at the fairground, and residents who are registered with the Code Red system will get an alert in the next day to schedule an appointment. Only those who are in Phase 1B and are 80 and older will get the vaccine, due to the limited supply. Only about 400 doses are available.
In Illinois, only about 41 percent of the total doses delivered to the state have actually been given out according to the state's own data. When looking strictly at the Federal Pharmacy Program, that number is just 20 percent.
However, the state said CVS and Walgreens report on a bi-weekly basis, so there is some lag in reporting. But it begs the question: If counties like Monroe are willing and able to distribute more vaccine than they're getting, why not give them as much as they can handle?
Illinois officials say the amount they can ship to individual counties can fluctuate week to week, but for the time being, it will be be governed by population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.