WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Monroe County Clerk’s Office is closed until further notice because one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, the office announced Sunday.
All county clerk employees will quarantine for 14 days, the clerk says.
While the office is closed, financial institutions, title preparers and law firms can use e-recording services through the remote access portal. Emergency requests can be made by emailing countyclerk@monroecountyil.gov
Phones at the office will not be answered and voicemails will not be checked while employees are quarantined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.