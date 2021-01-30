MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Monroe County will be hosting a first come, first serve mass vaccination event Monday for people currently eligible to received the COVID-19 shot, the county announced Saturday.
The event will be held at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, it will only open to Monroe County residents 75 or older. No preregistration is required. The details are as follows:
- From 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., those 80 and older will be vaccinated.
- From 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., those 75 and older will be vaccinated.
- Patients must bring their ID to show proof of age and that they live in Monroe County.
- Officials are encouraging participants to complete a COVID-19 consent form before arriving, but there will be some available at the gate.
- The event is for residents to receive their first COVID-19 shot only
Officials say participants should not arrive before 10 a.m. because the gates to to fairgrounds will not be open.
