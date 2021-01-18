MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The State of Illinois will move onto Group 1B in one week for COVID-19 vaccinations. 341,000 people in the state have already received the first dose of the vaccine.
The Monroe County Health Department administered vaccines to adults 85 years and older at the county fairgrounds in Waterloo Monday. Health department officials said they had about 550 doses left over, after vaccinating long-term care facility residents last week.
The health department administered around 150 doses an hour Monday.
“As soon as we get more doses we'll be doing this time and time again, all we're waiting on is vaccine, we're ready to run 14 hour days when we have vaccines,” said John Wagner with the health department.
In Illinois, vaccine rollout phase 1B includes frontline essential workers, those who can’t work from home and anyone 65 and older.
The rollout is expected to start Jan. 25.
Governor Pritzker says the Illinois National Guard will be deployed to local health department vaccination sites as early as Tuesday.
