NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A monoclonal antibody treatment center will be opening in north St. Louis Tuesday.
The center will join numerous others in Missouri where monoclonal antibody treatments are offered. According to Affinia Healthcare, who is partnering with the city health department to provide the treatment, studies show COVID-19 patients treated with monoclonal antibodies see a 70 percent reduction in their illness becoming severe. The antibodies are prescribed to patients with mild or moderate symptoms and with an elevated risk of complications.
Missouri is opening antibody treatment centers in several counties in the hopes that they'll keep some high-risk patients with COVID-19 from dying or becoming critically ill.
The treatment center will be located at the Urban League's Peter Bunce Campus, which is located at 2125 Bissell Street. The center's hours will be 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Referrals for antibody infusion treatment can be made by calling 314-833-277. Numerous monoclonal treatment centers are opening around the state, including a location in Jefferson County.
More information about the treatment center in North City will be discussed at a press conference at noon Monday.
