CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Money was raised for a firefighter with cancer at the 4th Annual “Mike Flamion Hot Dogs with Heroes” event outside Chesterfield Mall on Saturday.
The community raised money to assist critically injured first responders through Code 3 Response, a non-profit. Former Ballwin officer Mike Flamion was at the event, which was started after he was shot and paralyzed on the job in 2016.
This year’s honoree is Monarch firefighter Craig Shormas, who is suffering from Stage 4 prostate cancer.
“Coming out to show them, thanking them for what they do. The jeeps, the cars, the inflatables, that’s the way to attract people and then they get here and see what it is, and that’s the significance of it. That’s what’s awesome about our community,” said Mark Gilliam, the founder of Code 3 Response.
The goal is to raise $100,000 from Saturday’s event.
