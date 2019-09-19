ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two south St. Louis 7-Eleven stores were robbed within hours of one another early Thursday morning.
The first robbery happened at the location in the 5300 block of Chippewa around 1:15 a.m. According to police, three men entered the business and pointed a gun at a 34-year-old woman. They then took money and cigarettes and left the area.
Then, about three hours later, three suspects entered the 7-Eleven in the 5600 block of Gravois and pointed guns at a 42-year-old man. During the robbery, the suspects also took money and cigarettes and then left the area.
Police have not said if they think the two robberies are connected.
No other information has been released.
