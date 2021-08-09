FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Today marks seven years since Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in Ferguson.
His death not only changed the St. Louis region but brought global attention to police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. The shooting led to weeks of protests that included violent confrontations between demonstrators and police officers, many in riot gear and with military-style weapons.
Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. is proud of the progress the city has made. He's new to the position but has been a figure in the community for years. Current calls to defund the police mean more dialogue is still needed for the community to truly work together, McCall Jr. said.
"Those who have never been in law enforcement, can't fathom the calls that those officers go on as far as safety concerns and things like that, but at the same time, some of our health professionals can also educate law enforcement on individuals with special needs," he said. " I think working together, a positive solution can come out of it."
There will be a gathering today at 10:30 a.m. at the Canfield Green Apartments where Brown was killed. Over the weekend, several activities were held to commemorate his life such as town hall featuring his father Michael Brown Sr. and a free screening of the “Ferguson Rises” documentary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.