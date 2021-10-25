ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A big announcement is expected Monday that may impact thousands of people living near the Bridgeton Landfill.

Settlement reached in Bridgeton Landfill lawsuit The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold War-era nuclear waste will pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit with the state of Missouri.

The announcement will outline more about access to healthcare services for up to 70,000 people living near the radioactive site. A large grant will support the partnership between SSM Health and IFM Community Medicine.

“This initiative is a foundational step toward expanding health access and equity for the community surrounding the Bridgeton Landfill, which is an important part of the DePaul Hospital service area,” says Tina Garrison, president of SSM Health DePaul Hospital. “This is another example of the emphasis SSM Health places on Community Health and our unwavering commitment to bringing health care to underserved populations across our region.”

Monday's announcement will take place at 10:30 a.m. at SSM Health DePaul Hospital.