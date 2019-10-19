CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local fire captain marched about 14 miles Saturday morning to bring awareness to a cause that hits close to home.
Monarch Fire Captain Tommy Beauchamp walked to five different Monarch firehouses in honor of firefighter cancer awareness. This hike was dedicated to former Monarch Fire Captain Kenny Groennet who passed away from cancer.
According to fire officials, Beauchamp walks every year on Oct. 19 to honor his fellow colleagues.
Captain Tommy Beauchamp is walking to raise awareness of firefighter cancer. He will be walking to each of Monarch’s five firehouses. A total of 14 miles. He walks on this day Oct 19th the day Monarch’s Captain Kenny Groennert passed away from cancer. #FirefighterCancerAwareness pic.twitter.com/hqshVABgLL— Monarch Firefighters (@MonarchOutreach) October 19, 2019
