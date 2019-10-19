Monarch Tommy Beauchamp
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local fire captain marched about 14 miles Saturday morning to bring awareness to a cause that hits close to home. 

Monarch Fire Captain Tommy Beauchamp walked to five different Monarch firehouses in honor of firefighter cancer awareness. This hike was dedicated to former Monarch Fire Captain Kenny Groennet who passed away from cancer. 

According to fire officials, Beauchamp walks every year on Oct. 19 to honor his fellow colleagues. 

