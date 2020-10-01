(KMOV.com) — In the face of a COVID-19 outbreak, a vast variety of injuries and an inconsistent offense, surviving this season was a whirlwind for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals overcame unfathomable obstacles throughout the summer to reach the playoffs; to advance any further in them, it will take defying the odds one more time on Friday.
A two-game sweep of the Padres was close enough to taste for St. Louis Thursday night until back-to-back home runs by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in the sixth inning brought San Diego back to life. The blasts off Giovanny Gallegos put a charge into a potent Padres lineup that had been largely held in check by Cardinals pitching to that point in the series.
Two more homers in the seventh, including another for Tatis Jr., bluntly flipped what had been a 6-2 Cardinals lead into a 9-6 deficit. The Cardinals flirted with a comeback, but it ultimately felt short, as the Padres never did stop piling on. San Diego emerged with an equalizing 11-9 win to set the stage for a winner-take-all showdown in Game 3 Friday.
Though the development of Thursday's loss was sudden and jarring, the Cardinals didn't seemed phased by it. It would have been easy for a team to roll over and die when exposed to the San Diego light-show as the Cardinals were Thursday, but this wasn't that kind of loss. St. Louis scored in multiple innings following San Diego's sixth-inning comeback, and to a man, each member of the team who spoke to reporters via Zoom late Thursday night expressed a sincere confidence and determination regarding the task at hand.
"All the confidence in the world," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "Can't wait for tomorrow. I am excited. Cannot wait to get going, can't play soon enough. Guys (showed) big-time guts, fought their tails off. Had the lead, got down, scratched back, got down, scratched back. Had the go-ahead run up in the ninth and I don't think there was anybody in our dugout who didn't think we were going to at least tie it or go ahead. A lot of guts. Fought like crazy. We'll be ready to go tomorrow. Can't wait."
In what may have been the final start for the battery of Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina in Cardinals uniforms, the veteran pitcher struggled with efficiency Thursday in a game that saw him depart before the completion of the fourth inning. Wainwright threw 3.2 innings, allowing only two runs despite six hits and a pair of walks against him. Austin Gomber and Ryan Helsley kept the ship afloat through the fifth, but the game began to turn on another troublesome outing by Genesis Cabrera.
Shildt said he considered leaving Helsley in to begin the sixth, but acknowledged he had leaned on the young righty for more than an inning in Game 1 Wednesday, and said he had wanted Cabrera to have a clean slate to start the sixth.
The manager hoped Cabrera could collect at least two outs before Tatis' turn to bat, for which Gallegos would be ready. But walks left a larger mess for Gallegos than Shildt had desired; Tatis Jr. cleaned it up, leading to the comeback that electrified the San Diego dugout.
"It was a big swing for them, for sure," Shildt said of the Tatis home run off Gallegos. "I think it was one of the things that got him and them going a bit, no doubt about it."
An important factor giving the Cardinals confidence heading into Friday, though, is the notion that they didn't fold after the Padres landed their initial body blows to claim the lead. The lineup kept working—St. Louis added two runs in the seventh and a Paul Goldschmidt home run in the eighth. In a game that marked just the second time all year that the Cardinals have lost while scoring at least five runs, it was San Diego's consistent offensive presence in the late innings that kept St. Louis at arms' length.
"They're kind of a momentum team," Shildt said of the Padres. "Once the momentum started, we weren't able to have any shutdown innings."
The final dagger in the Cardinals' side proved to be a Wil Myers blast off Kodi Whitley in the eighth. The rookie reliever, who only recently rejoined the Cardinals roster off the COVID-IL, was thrust into the crucial two-out spot in relief of lefty Tyler Webb.
Though Whitley had previously thrown just 4.2 career innings in the big leagues, Shildt was running out of ideal bullpen options for the spot. Myers had homered previously in the game against righty Daniel Ponce de Leon, but was even more menacing against lefties this season. Shildt likely wanted to avoid Alex Reyes on back-to-back occasions, especially with his team trailing. As it turns out, though, Goldschmidt's home run in the ninth would have tied the game for St. Louis had Cardinals pitching successfully retired Myers to end the prior inning.
Though the margin of defeat was breathtakingly slim Thursday, the veteran Wainwright took stock of the pulse of the clubhouse following the loss, and believes the Cardinals have the right mindset heading into Friday's pivotal Game 3.
"I think there's a lot of good attitudes going on in there right now," Wainwright said. "We probably feel like we let one slip away a little bit right here, but they've got superstars over there that made superstar-type plays. Sometimes that happens. Tomorrow we've got to make some pitches, score some runs and we'll go out and win a game."
When it comes to the pitching match-up for Friday, there's plenty of reason to believe an edge lies with the Cardinals. St. Louis has saved Jack Flaherty, whose historic second-half in 2019 offered a glimpse of the massive talent he possesses, for the winner-or-go-home affair. The Padres, after injuries have ravaged the team's starting rotation in the past week, are forced to go with a bullpen game, with all hands on deck for Game 3.
To Wainwright, it doesn't really matter what the other side plans to throw at the Cardinals lineup—he'll take his chances with their guy getting the ball.
"I always think its an edge for us when we've got Jack Flaherty on the mound," Adam Wainwright said.
Through two games between the Cardinals and Padres, this has been a series defined by momentum swings. Hardly a surprise—San Diego, with its boisterous energy that feeds a powerful lineup, is a team that thrives in this kind of environment.
Thursday, the St. Louis clubhouse felt what it's like to be punched in the mouth by this San Diego squad. But even in a game that featured five home runs for the Padres, the Cardinals found a way to wipe the blood off their chins to put the tying run aboard in the ninth.
No moral victories, but it's that kind of fight that gives the Cardinals—who will surely be discussed as heavy underdogs Friday—a little swagger of their own heading into their first elimination game of the season.
"We all understand how crazy our season was to get here," Kolten Wong said. "So we're excited, man. We've got one game tomorrow, winner-take-all. It's backs against the wall like it's always been. This team, we just react. We understand it's been tough, but this is the icing on the cake for us. So we're excited to get going, and we'll see you all tomorrow."
That was the mic drop, the final words from Wong's Zoom interview Thursday. But if he and his teammates have their way, those words won't be the famous last ones on a dramatic 2020 Cardinals season.
