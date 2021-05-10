ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the community continues to work to stop the spread of COVID-19, healthcare workers at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital held a moment of silence.
They invited everyone to pay tribute to those who lost their lives to COVID and all the healthcare, essential workers and first responders impacted over the pandemic.
The observance was held in conjunction with the National Hospital and Healthcare Week.
