ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A mom who lost her son to addiction is working to educate other parents.
“My son Justin was my only child, he was an athlete in every sport, he was an A student,” recalled Pam Greenberg. She told News 4 when her son became addicted to drugs, they worked to get him help.
“One month later my son was dead,” said Greenberg. “After all that rehab, the draw of addiction was so strong that he could not kick it.”
Now, Greenberg is the president of Addiction is Real, which works to educate parents to look and talk before it’s too late. “The three most dangerous words for a parent are ‘not my child’ because it can happen to you,” she said.
Last year, the DEA reported 90,000 overdose deaths.
If you or a loved one are struggling with drug addiction, here are some resources to help:
https://www.addictionisreal.org/
https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov/
