BOURBON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 6-year-old boy missing from Bourbon, Missouri since August 2018 was found safe after being discovered in an attic in Laclede County.
Braedence Jones had been missing since August 3, prompting an Endangered Person Advisory to be issued for him.
On Jan. 8, the advisory was canceled when Camden County officials obtained a search warrant for a home on Highway N and found Jones.
A task force and other agencies spent months hoping for a lead that would assist them in finding the missing boy, who was spotted in the City of Stoutland and Laclede County.
When the search warrant was executed, Jones was found with his mother, Aubrey Ferguson, in an attic crawl space that had been nailed shut and concealed. Ferguson did not have custody of Jones, and the boy went missing after she had visitation with him.
Jones' father Ryan filed the missing person report.
Ferguson and her boyfriend Woodrow Allen Ziegler were arrested and accused of holding the boy in the crawl space.
According to Camden County Sheriff's office, Jones was in the attic crawl space that had a board nailed over the entrance and furniture stacked up in-front of.
Police confirm Braedence is back with his biological father, who has full custody.
In January of 2020 Ferguson was sentenced to five years probation for the abduction. Zeigler was charged with hindering the prosecution and has a jury trial date in May.
