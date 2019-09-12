ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A south St. Louis County family is saying their child's daycare gave their son breast milk from another mother and claim the facility mixed up two kids for several hours.
Wee care Childcare in Fenton said they've apologized to the family and are looking into how the incident happened.
The mother told News 4 her son has a distinctive birth mark that should have alerted the staff. She said she was shocked to see her child being fed with a bottle that wasn't his when she picked him up last week.
"It was another bodily fluid from someone else going into my child," Jessie Werkmeister said.
Werkmeister said the staff had somehow mixed her son up with another infant and his diaper was labeled with another child's initial and was not the same brand she buys.
Her son had a reaction later that day, Werkmeister added "He started spitting up about a half hour after we got home."
Werkmeister removed her son from the facility since the incident. The owner of the childcare said she's been communicating with employees to make sure this doesn't happen again.
"It's a horrible feeling knowing your child is getting breast milk from another mother who you don't know their daily habits, if they eat well if they smoke or drink," Werkmeister said.
