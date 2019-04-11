CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Tashonda Troupe says she couldn’t believe her son died from leukemia.
“To know that my child had cancer and he laid in a cell and got no help,” said Troupe.
His cause of death has been a mystery since he was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Louis County Justice Center on March 1.
Thursday, the medical examiner’s office released the results of its investigation into Catchings’ death.
READ: Mother seeking answers after son is found dead in St. Louis County Jail
“It was treatable, he could have seen the doctor and he could have been here with me," said Troupe.
Troupe showed News 4 recordings of her son during a court appearance in January. She says he was able to walk on his own into the courtroom.
But a month later, it was a stark contrast when Catchings was seen being rolled into court in a wheelchair.
“He couldn’t just sit there. He was like this, he was head down because his body was in pain,” said Troupe.
St. Louis County records say the corrections officer working Catchings’ floor the night he died didn’t follow proper protocol by not making Catchings stand in his cell during inmate checks.
Instead, it was reported the officer only looked through the cell window and observed Catchings lying on his bed.
Troupe has hired an attorney and is demanding St. Louis County hold the correction officers and nurses responsible for his death.
“I’m about to lose my mind. Sometimes I can’t believe that my child is gone especially when he didn’t have to be,” said Troupe.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis County officials for comment but have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.