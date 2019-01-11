BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman is accused of attempting to kill her children in St. Louis County.
Syeda Sirajuddin, 35, allegedly gave two of her children, ages 5 and 9, a sleep aid to render them unconscious on Jan. 9. She then stabbed the 5-year-old multiple times and put her hand and a blanket over the mouth of a 2-year-old in attempt to kill them, according to court records.
Sirajuddin, of the 1300 block of Wickstead Road in Ballwin, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of armed criminal action. She is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
Police said the victims are Sirajuddin’s children.
The 5-year-old is still at the hospital undergoing treatment.
Police have not released a mug shot of Sirajuddin.
