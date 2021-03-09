NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A mother has been reunited with her child after her car was stolen in north St. Louis.
Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the child was inside a Nissan Versa when a suspect stole it.
Around 3 a.m., police said the child was found but the car is still missing. No other information has been released.
