GREENE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A mother is accused of killing her 6-month-old son and burying him in a shallow grave in Greene County, Illinois.
Authorities said the infant and his 22-year-old mother were reported missing out of Alton on Saturday. The mother was later found alive at a house in the 100 block of East Cemetery Road in Carrollton, Illinois. Police said the house belongs to an acquaintance that the mother stays with from time to time.
On Wednesday, police searched a nearby wooded area and found the infant’s body in a shallow grave.
Friday morning, the Illinois State Police Department said the boy’s mother, Jamia H. Ellis, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.
According to police, Ellis “knowingly and without legal justification caused blunt force trauma” to the infant knowing it could cause his death. After the 6-month-old’s death, Ellis then allegedly concealed the death by placing the boy in a sheet, then into a trash bag and burying the boy within a wooded area east of Carrolton, Illinois.
In addition, Ryan L. Wheeler, 34, of Carrolton, was charged with one count of concealment of a homicidal death in relation to the case. Police said he had knowledge that the infant died of homicidal means and then concealed the death by burying the boy.
Ellis’ bond was set at $1.5 million and Wheeler’s bond was set at $50,000. Both are currently in custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation was jointly conducted by the Alton Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police – Zone 6 Investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.