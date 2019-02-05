ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters believe someone may have purposely set a home near Delmar on fire overnight.
Firefighters received two separate calls to the 4400 block of Enright Avenue, near Delmar overnight. The first call was just after 10 p.m. Monday and the second was around 2 a.m.
Investigators said they recovered a gas can and what like a make-shift Molotov cocktail following the first fire.
There was someone inside the home when the first fire occurred, according to fire officials.
When firefighters were called for a second time to the house there was fire on the first and second floor of the home. The home's occupant said he left the home during the incident and walked to a gas station on foot.
The second fire was much larger and damaged the home, according to officials.
One firefighter was injured while battling the early morning fire. The firefighter was assessed on scene and not taken to the hospital.
Besides the initial gas can, fire officials said the fact there were two calls to the same location is suspicious.
