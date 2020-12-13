MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Family, friends and fellow officers came together to remember Sgt. Herschel Turner on Sunday. Turner, a Moline Acres officer, was struck and killed last weekend.
Turner died after being hit and killed by a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer during a traffic stop Saturday morning in North County. The visitation took place Sunday afternoon and people we spoke to said Turner was the kind of man who made the community better.
"He was the best guy ever. The best officer ever. He was a good man. He was a family man, he had seven kids," his former co-worker Sharon Dowd said.
[READ: Moline Acres officer killed by patrol car remembered as a mentor, community advocate]
The 54-year-old leaves behind a wife and children. He worked with the Moline Acres Police Department since 2015 but served as a police officer for more than two decades.
"It's overwhelming. It really is," Moline Acres Police Chief Gregory Moore said. "The family of law enforcement nationwide is one big family and we support each other... The business of law enforcement is tough these days and it's even tougher when you lose one."
People in attendance said Turner would give the shirt on his back for those in need.
"Pray for his family. Pray for our police department. Pray for our community because we lost a good one," Dowd said.
A memorial service will be held at the Cathedral Basilica at 4431 Lindell Blvd. starting at 10 a.m. Monday.
BackStoppers is raising money for Turner’s family. A GoFundMe has also been created to help the family.
