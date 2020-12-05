MOLINE ACRES (KMOV.com) – A Moline Acres police officer was hit by a Bellefontaine Neighbors officers during a traffic stop overnight in North County, police say.
Police told News 4 that a Moline Acres officer was helping a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer with a traffic stop on Chambers Road near Lance Drive around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes when the driver of a 2015 Nissan Sentra did not notice the squad cars and sideswiped the Moline Acres car.
The Moline Acres officer was outside the squad car at the time. Police say the driver who struck the police car then drove off.
The Moline Acres officer then ran toward the passenger side of his patrol car and was hit by another Bellefontaine Neighbors police car approaching the scene.
The Moline Acres officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
