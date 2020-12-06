MOLINE ACRES (KMOV.com) – A Moline Acres police officer who was hit and killed by a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer during a traffic stop Saturday morning in North County has been identified.
Police told News 4 that a Moline Acres officer was helping a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer with a traffic stop on Chambers Road near Lance Drive around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes when the driver of a 2015 Nissan Sentra did not notice the squad cars and sideswiped the Moline Acres car.
The Moline Acres officer was outside the squad car at the time and went to the other side of his squad car to get out of the way.
Police say another Bellefontaine Neighbors officer behind the Sentra then swerved to avoid the other squad cars and hit the Moline Acres officer.
The Moline Acres officer, later identified as Sgt. Hershel Turner, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but later died.
Turner served in the Moline Acres Police Department for 22 years.
BackStoppers says it is raising money for Turner's wife and three daughters. To make a donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.