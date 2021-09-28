ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — For Yadier Molina to be forced out of the lineup following a Cardinals off-day, you know he's got to be hurting. When it's an Adam Wainwright start, a late scratch for the Cardinals veteran backstop is even more noteworthy.
Molina was in the original lineup for the Cardinals' match-up with the Brewers Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. He was later scratched due to right shoulder stiffness, according to the team. Andrew Knizner will do the catching and bat eighth as the Cardinals attempt to clinch a National League Wild Card berth with a win.
Updated Lineup https://t.co/9bgMmIwdWW pic.twitter.com/USg07CuOaE— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 28, 2021
With Wainwright on the mound Tuesday for the Cardinals, Molina's absence will deny the duo the opportunity to serve as the starting battery of a big-league game for the 305th time in their respective careers. They currently trail the battery of Red Faber and Ray Schalk by two starts for the third-most starts as a battery in MLB history.
Entering Tuesday's game, the Cardinals lead the Cincinnati Reds by 5.5 games, and the Phillies by 6.0 games, in the race for the second NL Wild Card spot. With one win over their final six games, the Cardinals will clinch the spot and set a date for a single-elimination Wild Card game on the West Coast.
The NL Wild Card Game will take place Wednesday, October 6. Either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants will host it—whichever team finishes second in the NL West. The Dodgers currently trail the Giants for the division lead by two games.
