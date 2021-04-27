ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a foot injury.
According to a team release, Molina has a strained tendon in his right foot. The 38-year-old left midway through Friday's game against the Reds, but caught a complete game Monday in St. Louis' 2-1 loss to the Phillies.
Molina, who resigned with the team before this season and recently made MLB history by being the only catcher to ever catch 2,000 games for a franchise, was off to one of the best starts of his career. Through 22 games, he was leading the team in batting average (.323), slugging percentage (.631), and OPS (.997). He also has five home runs, which is tied for most on the team, a leads the Redbird offense with five doubles and 14 RBI.
It is just the ninth time Molina has been put on the injury list in his 18 years in the league. In a corresponding move, the Cards recalled 24-year-old catcher Ali Sanchez.
