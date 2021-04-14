ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina made Major League Baseball history Wednesday, catching his 2,000th game for the team. The 38-year-old became the first catcher in league history to catch that many games for a single team.
Yadi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/638sCQFpmK— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 14, 2021
Busch Stadium erupted as Molina caught the first pitch from longtime battery mate Adam Wainwright, with fans rising to their feet to cheer the Cardinal legend and his fellow players coming to the dugout steps to give him an ovation.
Molina, a career-long Cardinal, was signed to a one-year deal this offseason to keep him with the club.
