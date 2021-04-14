Brewers Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a single for his 2,000th career hit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina made Major League Baseball history Wednesday, catching his 2,000th game for the team. The 38-year-old became the first catcher in league history to catch that many games for a single team. 

Busch Stadium erupted as Molina caught the first pitch from longtime battery mate Adam Wainwright, with fans rising to their feet to cheer the Cardinal legend and his fellow players coming to the dugout steps to give him an ovation. 

'This is my home'; Molina excited to be back with Cardinals for 2021

Molina, a career-long Cardinal, was signed to a one-year deal this offseason to keep him with the club. 

