ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Baseball’s best rivalry isn’t waiting for Opening Day to get cooking.
The Cubs and Cardinals, each the NL Central nemesis of the other, have fired shots back and forth during their respective fan weekends.
Cubs star Kris Bryant delivered the opening volley when he appeared on a show hosted by former Chicago pitcher Ryan Dempster.
When a mention of St. Louis drew boos from the assembled audience, Bryant played to the crowd.
“Who would want to play in St. Louis? It’s so boring,” he said. “I always get asked, like, where do you like to play or where do you not like to play, and St. Louis is on the place I don’t like to play.”
The blowback started almost immediately, with Cardinal fans blasting Bryant on social media, and Cardinal players shooting back.
Asked about the Bryant comments during the Cardinal Caravan stop in Peoria, pitcher John Brebbia reportedly responded, “Cry me a river, loser.”
John Brebbia on the Kris Bryant comments: “cry me a River, loser.”#stlcards— Rodney (@KnuppelRodney) January 19, 2019
But the biggest fireworks came from Yadier Molina, who took to Instagram and unleashed heat on both Dempster and Bryant.
“All stars, elite players and leaders of their teams do not speak bad about any city. There should be respect and you should play and compete with respect… only stupid players and losers make comments like the ones made by bryant and dempster…”
The post was accompanied by a picture of Bryant in the minor leagues and a picture of Dempster giving up a home run to Lance Berkman when Berkman was on the Cardinals.
Given that January hasn’t ended and the rivalry is already this chippy, the first meeting between the Cubs and Cards in early May should be a doozy.
By the time Bryant comes to St. Louis on May 31, fans will have had plenty of time to think up ways to make sure he isn’t bored.
