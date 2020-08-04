ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The Cardinals announced Tuesday the identities of six of their seven players that have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19.
Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernández and Kodi Whitley were confirmed by the team as positive for COVID-19 in a press release. Those six players granted the club permission for their identities to be revealed publicly. In total, the Cardinals have acknowledged seven positive tests among their players.
“I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after adhering to safety guidelines that were put in place,” said Molina in a press release. “I will do everything within my power to return as soon as possible for Cardinals fans, the city of St. Louis and my teammates. As I recover, I request that you please respect my privacy and family in my absence from the team.”
With shortstops DeJong and Sosa both testing positive, the Cardinals could turn to Tommy Edman at that position. Edman was a shortstop throughout his minor-league career, but has not logged any MLB innings at the spot as of yet. Brad Miller, who has been on the injured list with ankle bursitis, has experience at shortstop and could help fill in upon his return from the IL.
“I am disappointed to share that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, even though I followed team protocols,” DeJong stated in the release from the team. “I will approach my healing as I do all other things in my life—with education, commitment, and persistence. I look forward to re-joining the team soon and ask that you respect my privacy at this time.”
From a pitching perspective, the Cardinals may look for Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera to rejoin the team soon from the club's satellite training camp in Springfield. The pair arrived late to Summer Camp following their own positive COVID-19 tests earlier in July.
On the catching side, the Cardinals will likely attack games with the duo of the veteran Matt Wieters and the 25-year-old Andrew Knizner until Molina is cleared to return.
A player with a confirmed positive test result must wait seven days to begin testing again, at which point two consecutive negative results are required before the player can be cleared to return.
The Cardinals announced Monday that seven players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing the cancellation of a total of seven games to date. St. Louis is hopeful to be able to return to the field Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.
The team has been quarantined at its hotel in Milwaukee, and requires two days of no new positive tests before it will be cleared to travel back to St. Louis.
According to Jon Heyman on Tuesday, the team experienced no new positive tests in its latest round of testing.
The Cardinals catcher announced his positive test via Instagram just before the Cardinals sent a press release confirming the identities of five other positives.
Yadier Molina announces he was one of the Cardinals positive COVID tests.
