MoDOT's No More Trash! Bash returns; your help is needed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking all of us to pitch in and help keep Missouri roads beautiful.
Road crews have started cleaning up the interstates, as part of MoDOT's year-round litter control efforts. The department spent just over $6.4 million to remove litter last year.
"It has become a big problem so we need as much help as we can to catch up," Bob Becker with MoDOTsaid. "We need to manage your trash. It makes things look bad, makes everybody look bad and we hate to see it happening."
The year's No MOre Trash! Bash includes virtual events with adopt-a-highway volunteers, students and community groups. Click here to learn about how you can safely participate or call 888-275-663.
