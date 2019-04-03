ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - MoDOT crews are out every day patching potholes across the St. Louis area.
Linda Wilson Horn with MoDOT says this year has been worse than last year because of the harsh winter and recent rain. In January and February 2019, MoDOT received 450 calls reporting potholes in the metro area compared with 1,300 for all of 2018.
"We maintain 6,500 miles of road in the St. Louis area and that’s a lot of ground to cover," said Wilson Horn.
The state will pay for damage to your car from hitting a pothole if you meet certain criteria:
• Pothole must be on a state route
• MoDOT must be aware of pothole
• MoDOT must be given a reasonable amount of time to fix the pothole
• Must show proof of repair work
"It's hard to define a reasonable amount of time, but typically if you call in a pothole today we repair it today," said Wilson Horn.
According to MoDOT, 273 claims were filed in 2018 in the metro area from people wanting the state to foot the bill for pothole damages to their vehicles. Of those 273, the state paid for nine, totaling $6,876.44.
"I think with all the money that we spend in taxes and the money we put into the city government, there should be more done about the potholes," said Rock Simms, who lives in St. Louis and says he hits a pothole almost every day.
PJ Hamill, owner of St. Louis Auto and Truck Repair, disagrees about who should foot the bill.
"I don't think the government should be fixing it. I mean you've got insurance on your car and that is what insurance is for," said Hamill.
He says his downtown auto shop services several cars with pothole damage a week.
"A lot of broken rims, interior parts coming down from vibration and bouncing," said Hamill.
Hamill believes it all comes down to paying close attention to the road and putting down distractions to avoid hitting the potholes in the first place.
MoDOT encourages drivers to report potholes. The goal is to patch it within 24 hours of being reported. You can report the pothole by clicking here. You can file a claim for pothole damage by clicking here.
