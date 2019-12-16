ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Even though the forecast is calling for snow to wrap up before the Tuesday morning commute, MoDOT is warning drivers about refreezing and slick spots.
At a press conference Monday evening, Bob Becker with MoDOT said crews will be out all night plowing and treating the roads to try and get them in the best shape possible for the morning commute.
An additional 1-1.5 inches of snow is expected to fall Monday evening.
Becker said Jefferson County was hit especially hard. A crash involving a semi on I-55 near Festus left the northbound lanes closed for two hours Friday afternoon.
So far on Monday, Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C said they have responded to 352 calls for service, 129 stranded motorists, 149 crashes, eight crashes with injuries and no fatal crashes in the St. Louis area.
On Sunday, they responded to 489 calls for service, 124 stranded motorists, 189 crashes, 25 crashes with injuries and 4 fatal crashes in the St. Louis area.
In early November, the News 4 viewing area received their first burst of snowfall, keeping first responders busy. Becker said they weren't expecting the last burst of snow that came through
"If we would have known that was coming through we would have put heavier treatment down to get a little bit ahead of it," Becker said. "But we didn't see that much coming down, it had been light snow all day. We were able to manage it, but that got away from us."
The agency is urging drivers to check road conditions using their Traveler Information Map and allow extra time during the commute.
