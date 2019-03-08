(KMOV.com) -- MoDOT says it wants to alert drivers about projects that will sometimes have 24-hour lane closures, and narrow and shifted lanes as construction season begins.
Projects include work on the Meramec River Bridge on I-44, bridge work in Shrewsbury and in St. Louis City.
There will also be pavement work done at I-270 and I-70 and bridge improvement on highways 370 and 94 in St. Charles.
Although state lawmakers have said for years that Missouri has a crumbling infrastructure in need of repair, MoDOT said bridges that are open are still safe.
“We will, without hesitation, close a bridge if we think it’s unsafe to drive on. We don’t have that situation right now in St. Louis,” Tom Blair, an engineer with MoDOT, said.
