ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of dangerous conditions Thursday afternoon as rain turns to sleet.
At a morning news conference MoDOT said they would be fully staffed by noon. They also stated the key is to get a treatment down once the snow starts falling because they could not treat during the morning hours due to the heavy rain.
"Everything is going to transition around noon or so today. As those temperatures drop," Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said. "We'll be fully staffed by noon we'll have all our folks out ready to get some treatment down as this thing comes in and finish over to the freezing rain and snow."
Significantly less traffic during the winter storm earlier in the month made a difference for the crews clearing the roads, which also led to fewer accidents, according to MoDOT. Drivers who need to travel in the wintry weather should be cautious of slowed or stalled traffic and give road crews room to work.
Ahead of Thursday’s weather, the Missouri Sewer Department by cleaning out drains to make sure they don't get backed up.
"Our system is built to handle this amount of rain, over this period of time," Sean Stone with MSD Project leader said. "And it can handle this rain over this period of time because of the rigid adherence to a maintenance schedule and inspection schedule we do."
If you see a problem, call MSD at 314-768-6260.
