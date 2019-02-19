ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ahead of another round of winter weather, MoDOT is urging drivers to avoid driving during rush hour if they can.
The next round of winter weather is expected to start in the southern Metro area between 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday. The bulk of the accumulation is forecasted to hold off until after 6 p.m. but there could be a transition to freezing rain around midnight. Between 1” and 3” of snow is expected to pile up overall.
MoDOT’s Bob Becker said since the system could enter the area around rush hour drivers should get home early if they can. He said crews will begin watching the roads and checking equipment starting at 12 p.m.
According to Becker, MoDOT St. Louis’ District Maintenance Engineer, there is still residue on the roadways from the system over the weekend, which will help on the roads.
Since there is a Blues game tonight, Becker suggests drivers consider taking the MetroLink to avoid any road issues. He also said crews will be working to make sure the roads are good for those who want to drive to the game.
While Becker suggests people consider taking the MetroLink, Metro officials plan to have trains operate on a single track at the Union Station and Civic Center MetroLink stations to allow for work on the overhead power system. The work on the MetroLink could make longer travel times.
MoDOT officials believe the road conditions should be good by the Wednesday morning commute.
