MoDOT urges people to stay home Friday as crews continue work to clear roads

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - MoDOT and Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are urging people to stay home if they can on Friday as roads are improving but are still covered by snow.
At an early morning press conference, both agencies said conditions will still be slick even though some roads are in better shape than Thursday. Bob Becker with MoDOT said main roads such as interstates are in better condition for driving than side streets, but added that roads are still partially covered by snow and ice. Many local school districts have called off classes, either in-person or entirely, for the third straight day.
Authorities also warned drivers to take things slow, adding that just because you can see pavement does not mean the road is not slick. MoDOT crews will be out throughout Friday, continuing to work on the roads. MoDOT says the expected sunshine should help with melting.
MSHP says they handled more accidents on Thursday than on Wednesday.
Final update for winter related traffic totals in Troop C for 2/3:Calls for service: 543Stranded motorists: 393Non-injury crashes: 86Injury crashes: 5🙏ZERO fatalities🙏If you do have to get out tomorrow take your time and give @MoDOT_StLouis room to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/l8wOcylUTq— MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) February 4, 2022
