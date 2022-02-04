You are the owner of this article.
MoDOT urges people to stay home Friday as crews continue work to clear roads

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

MoDOT and Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are urging people to stay home if they can on Friday as roads are improving but are still covered by snow.

At an early morning press conference, both agencies said conditions will still be slick even though some roads are in better shape than Thursday. Bob Becker with MoDOT said main roads such as interstates are in better condition for driving than side streets, but added that roads are still partially covered by snow and ice. Many local school districts have called off classes, either in-person or entirely, for the third straight day.

Authorities also warned drivers to take things slow, adding that just because you can see pavement does not mean the road is not slick. MoDOT crews will be out throughout Friday, continuing to work on the roads. MoDOT says the expected sunshine should help with melting.

MSHP says they handled more accidents on Thursday than on Wednesday. 

