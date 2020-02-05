ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Transportation has trucks out in full force for Wednesday’s predicted winter storm.
During a Wednesday morning press conference, Bob Becker with MoDOT said more than 200 trucks would be out on the road. As the system moves in, trucks will be putting a treatment down. Drivers should give trucks plenty of space, slow down and stay on top of rapidly changing weather conditions.
“If you can adjust your schedule throughout the afternoon according to the conditions, please do so to give yourself the best option to get home safely,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.
[READ: Winter Storm Warning issued for St. Louis area]
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Some areas could see as much as 6” of snow as the system moves through the St. Louis area.
Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map or call their customer service line at 888-275-6636 for the latest road conditions.
“If you can adjust your schedule throughout the afternoon according to the conditions, please do so to give yourself the best option to get home safely,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.