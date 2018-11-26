ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Drivers of Interstate 44 should see less traffic congestion starting this weekend.
Weather permitting, MoDOT crews plan on shifting three eastbound lanes between Kingshighway and Grand back to their normal locations on Friday, November 30.
MoDOT says the shift should be complete by Saturday morning, and should not significantly impact eastbound traffic until just before crews shift traffic.
In addition to the lane shift, crews will re-open the ramp from eastbound I-44 to Vandeventer.
Drivers on westbound I-44 between Kingshighway and Grand remain in two lanes, as crews move the barrier wall and restripe lanes overnight as weather permits for the next two weeks.
All westbound lanes and the remaining eastbound lanes will reopen when that barrier is reset by about mid-December, MoDOT says.
Once that is complete, all lanes between Kingshighway and Grand will remain open until early March 2019, when westbound traffic will shift to the eastbound lanes so work can begin on the westbound I-44 bridges between Kingshighway and Grand.
