MoDOT to patch potholes this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - MoDOT says they will have 20-30 crews out patching potholes this weekend.

Normally, those workers are only out on weekdays, but because of waves of winter storms, crews and equipment have been focused on keeping roads clear. Now there is an immediate need to fill potholes.

MoDOT is asking drivers to be on the lookout for pothole fixing crews, slow down and move over.